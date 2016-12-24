Belton Police Department looking for adult missing from medical center

The Belton Police Department is looking for a missing adult who was last seen leaving the Belton Regional Medical Center on foot.
Michael W. Boydston, 62, is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9 and weighs 165 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray jacket with a black hoodie around 6:43 p.m. at the center at 17065 South 71st Highway in Belton.
Boydston has a low cognitive ability and very limited speech, according to a release.
Anyone who sees the missing person, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
