Kansas City weather: Christmas Eve fog, Christmas Day thunderstorms

Weather experts warned of slick roads and low visibility from a freezing fog Saturday morning, a day before the Kansas City area is expected to experience thunderstorms on Christmas Day.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the Kansas City area Saturday, and warned that sub-freezing temperatures in areas north of Interstate 70 and west of Sedalia could create slick spots.
The advisory is expected to last through 10 a.m. The forecast for Saturday remains partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
"Then one foggy Christmas Eve....." May want to hitch your car to Rudolph this morning. Roads are slick where temps are below freezing. pic.twitter.com/J6wvUMKzxR— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 24, 2016
Thunderstorms are considered likely as Christmas Eve turns into Christmas morning. Experts predict a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3 a.m. Christmas Day.
Temperatures will rise on Christmas Day to a high of 64, but the chances of precipitation are 70 percent. Thunderstorms are most likely before noon and again in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
According to the weather service, since 1970, Kansas City has seen Christmas Day thunderstorms once, in 1973.
If Kansas City reaches the expected high of 61 degrees, it will be the warmest Christmas in 45 years and the eighth warmest on record, according to the weather service.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments