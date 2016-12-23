Christmas Day volunteer opportunities still available in metro area

Several Kansas City groups will open their doors on Christmas to feed those in need, and some are still offering volunteer opportunities.
Save Our Children from Crime will offer food for the needy Sunday morning at Hope City, 5101 East 24th St. in Kansas City.
Saturday is the last day to sign up to volunteer, said Save Our Children from Crime’s Brenda Pouncil-Terrell.
The group plans to feed hundreds of people, offer a prayer service and present gifts to children in need.
The service begins at 9 a.m. Sunday.
“We welcome family, friends and strangers,” Pouncil-Terrell said.
For more information, contact Pouncil-Terrell at 816-379-0786.
The Salvation Army has a few volunteer opportunities still available for its Christmas meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at The Salvation Army Linwood Center, 101 West Linwood in Kansas City.
The organization still needs volunteers to help set up tables and chairs for the meal and with dining room and kitchen cleanup duties. There is also a need for trash pullers and a person to cut turkey.
Children under the age of 12 are not permitted to volunteer on site.
Families with young children, 11 and under, are asked to deliver meals to the elderly on Christmas.
A letter to enter the building and volunteer is required, so interested parties must sign up ahead of time. Volunteers will not be accepted the day of the event.
For more information, visit www.salarmymokan.org/volunteer.
More than more than 1,000 people and 300-plus volunteers are expected to participate in the 40th annual Kansas City Senior Citizen Community Christmas Dinner.
The organization will feed people age 60 and over in three different locations. They are:
▪ Open Door Bible Baptist Church
4300 N.E. Parvin Road, Kansas City
▪ St. Peter’s School
6400 Charlotte St., Kansas City
▪ Christ United Methodist Church
14506 E. 39th Street South, Independence
Volunteer opportunities to set up, serve, sit with guests during the meal, bus tables or handle kitchen duty may still be available. For more information, call 816-572-2646 or email kcseniorcitizendinner@gmail.com.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
