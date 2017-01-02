Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.
Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Crime

Fatal shooting at Plaza Library parking garage

One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal shooting inside the parking garage that serves the Plaza branch of the Kansas City Library. Police are searching for a suspect and are asking for the publics help by calling the TIPS hotline.

Holidays

Christmas elves bring KCK girl a new home and a special bedroom

The Elves of Christmas Present surprised 13-year-old Hannah Viens of Kansas City, Kan., and her family by completing the renovation of their new home weeks before scheduled. Hannah learned that her brain cancer returned this summer. At her old home, Hannah shared a room with her sisters; now she has her own room. With the help of the more than 100 Elves, their pastor, who is also a contractor, got the home done on Christmas Eve.

Holidays

Santa Vader visits Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe

Olathe resident Paul Craig once again assembled more than 100 or so holiday inflatables to create Paulie’s Penguin Playground at 16617 Indian Creek Parkway in Olathe, Kansas. The free-to-the-public holiday decorations will be up and running day and night through Christmas Day. Craig also collects donations for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Editor's Choice Videos