Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

The Elves of Christmas Present surprised 13-year-old Hannah Viens of Kansas City, Kan., and her family by completing the renovation of their new home weeks before scheduled. Hannah learned that her brain cancer returned this summer. At her old home, Hannah shared a room with her sisters; now she has her own room. With the help of the more than 100 Elves, their pastor, who is also a contractor, got the home done on Christmas Eve.