Weather-wise, it’s not looking a lot like Christmas

There will be no white Christmas for Kansas City this year.
But the forecast for Christmas Day is still looking pretty frightful despite temperatures expected to reach the 60s.
Just how rare is this forecast? Since 1970, thunder has only been observed once in #KC (1973) on #Christmas Day! pic.twitter.com/8SQm8XngNK— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 21, 2016
Forecasters are predicting the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Christmas Day, a first for Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service.
“The storm system coming into our area Sunday afternoon and evening is so strong we could actually be dealing with strong to severe storms in our part of the country,” the weather service reported.
If they develop, the storms could produce potentially damaging winds and hail. The National Weather Service says that the storm expected to hit Kansas City will affect a large part of the plains east of the Rocky Mountains.
Welcome to astronomical winter! Average temps the reminder of this week followed by increasing chances for rain on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rwFjQKIQXs— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 21, 2016
Heavy snow and strong winds are forecast over the northern plains, while much of the central and southern plains, including the Kansas City area, may experience strong, possibly damaging winds.
December severe weather is rare in Kansas City.
According to the weather service, since 1970, Kansas City has only seen Christmas Day thunder once, in 1973.
If Kansas City reaches the expected high of 61 degrees, it will be the warmest Christmas in 45 years, and the eighth warmest on record, according to the weather service.
But like all weather forecasts, it is only a prediction.
The weather service said that if the temperature doesn’t reach the lower 60s, then severe weather is unlikely to materialize, and the area will just see a line of rain showers and gusty wind.
“So we don’t recommend changing any plans, just keep an eye to the forecast and be sure you have a way to receive warnings, just in case,” the weather service said.
High temperatures in the 40s are forecast for Christmas Eve with a chance of rain late Saturday night into Christmas morning.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
