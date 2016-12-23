Local

December 23, 2016 12:04 PM

Weather-wise, it’s not looking a lot like Christmas

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

There will be no white Christmas for Kansas City this year.

But the forecast for Christmas Day is still looking pretty frightful despite temperatures expected to reach the 60s.

Forecasters are predicting the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Christmas Day, a first for Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service.

“The storm system coming into our area Sunday afternoon and evening is so strong we could actually be dealing with strong to severe storms in our part of the country,” the weather service reported.

If they develop, the storms could produce potentially damaging winds and hail. The National Weather Service says that the storm expected to hit Kansas City will affect a large part of the plains east of the Rocky Mountains.

Heavy snow and strong winds are forecast over the northern plains, while much of the central and southern plains, including the Kansas City area, may experience strong, possibly damaging winds.

NOAA explains what's in store for the U.S. this winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its winter outlook, showing a potentially wetter-than-usual winter in Washington state.

NOAA

December severe weather is rare in Kansas City.

According to the weather service, since 1970, Kansas City has only seen Christmas Day thunder once, in 1973.

If Kansas City reaches the expected high of 61 degrees, it will be the warmest Christmas in 45 years, and the eighth warmest on record, according to the weather service.

But like all weather forecasts, it is only a prediction.

The weather service said that if the temperature doesn’t reach the lower 60s, then severe weather is unlikely to materialize, and the area will just see a line of rain showers and gusty wind.

“So we don’t recommend changing any plans, just keep an eye to the forecast and be sure you have a way to receive warnings, just in case,” the weather service said.

High temperatures in the 40s are forecast for Christmas Eve with a chance of rain late Saturday night into Christmas morning.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Santa Vader visits Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos