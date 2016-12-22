Mumps have arrived in Kansas City, health agency confirms

A mumps outbreak that has included other parts of Missouri has reached Kansas City, with at least one confirmed case reported here, according to the Kansas City Health Department.
The department issued an advisory Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, department director Rex Archer said people who are sick should stay home.
“They should not go to school or work and avoid prolonged, close contact with other people until at least five days after swollen salivary glands start,” Archer said. “If you have been around someone who got mumps, watch for symptoms to develop 12 to 25 days after the last time you were around that person and contact your medical provider (prior to being seen) and local health department if symptoms develop.
“Questions on immunity or vaccination status should be directed to your private physician.”
More than 200 cases of mumps have been confirmed at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Health Department officials said they were working with providers and monitoring developments of the local case.
The department offered the following prevention tips:
▪ Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing, not the hands.
▪ Wash hands often with soap and water.
▪ Avoid sharing eating utensils or drinks.
▪ Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables and counters.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Symptoms
Some people who get mumps either have very mild symptoms or none at all, so they may not even know they have the disease, health officials said. The most common symptoms of mumps include:
▪ Fever
▪ Headache
▪ Muscle aches
▪ Tiredness
▪ Loss of appetite
▪ Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)
Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.
Comments