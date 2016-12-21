Homeless man dies after being struck by pickup truck in Raytown

Police continue to investigate the death of a homeless man struck by a pickup truck in Raytown.
Richard D. Brown, 69, died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck about 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Blue Ridge Boulevard near East 73rd Terrace.
Brown had been standing in the street on Blue Ridge Boulevard when he was struck, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man, was traveling north on Blue Ridge. He attempted to stop after seeing Brown, but he was unable to avoid striking Brown.
Brown was taken to a hospital while the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Brown, who police said appeared to be homeless, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There were no indications that excessive speed or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
