After Missouri teen is hurt in crash, his parents are killed on the way to see him

A Missouri teen hospitalized with serious injuries from a car collision woke up from an induced coma last weekend and learned that his parents had been killed in a separate car accident on their way to visit him in the hospital.
Now some of his co-workers are trying to raise money to help the teen pay for medical and funeral expenses.
According to KRCG, 19-year-old Chris Hahn of Pittsburg was involved in a head-on collision on Friday morning and taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. The collision occurred on U.S. 54 in Camden County.
Daniel Hahn and Lori Hendrickson, Chris Hahn’s parents, died later that afternoon as they drove to see their son at the hospital. Hahn and Hendrickson were in a head-on collision on Missouri 5, north of Lebanon.
The other couple in the car, Arthur and Crystal Hayes, of Eldrige, Mo, also died.
One of Chris Hahn’s co-workers at the Camdenton Wal-Mart is raising money for him.
“Please help me in putting this man’s life back together again,” wrote Alexa Daniel, who also works at the Wal-Mart and created a GoFundMe page to support Hahn.
Daniel posted an update on Hahn’s condition on Monday. Hahn was reportedly out of the intensive care unit and preparing for physical therapy. His condition had been updated to fair.
To donate, click here.
