Power outage in Kansas City affects nearly 1,000 customers

Kansas City Power & Light crews were trying to restore power Tuesday afternoon in two neighborhoods in Kansas City.
Multiple power outages about 3:45 p.m. affected 617 residences or businesses near 22nd and Campbell streets. The area is near Hospital Hill Park.
Another outage was reported about the same time near West 31st and Summit streets in the Coleman Highlands neighborhood. That outage affected 347 residences or businesses.
A spokeswoman for KCP&L said once crews restore power, the company will try to determine what caused the outages.
