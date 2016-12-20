‘Not in my town, Mr. Grinch’ — Paola, Kan., police nab ‘serial Christmas burglar’

In a video that spoofs the popular “Cops” TV show, members of the Paola, Kan., Police Department catch a “serial burglar” targeting homes.
Paola police posted the video of them arresting the Grinch to its Facebook page Monday evening, and the video quickly garnered more than 110,00 views and more than 1,550 likes.
“We just wanted to make something fun for our community,” said Lt. Eric Jenkins, who played the role of the Grinch. “We wanted to have something that we could relate to with our citizens and let them know that we are human and we like to have fun, too.”
The video is a Christmas greeting from the department to the community.
“When you think ‘police department’ and ‘Christmas,’ what else could you do but catch the Grinch?” Jenkins said.
The video was shot and edited in the same style as the popular “Cops” TV show. Jenkins had help from communications officer Catelyn Brady, Sgt. Nick Gazzano and officers Jay Johnson, Luke Hornbacher, Chris White, Dustin Hawkins and Mike Bliss.
It included the preamble, “Paola Cops is filmed on location with the men and women of law enforcement. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
The video opened with a scene of Jenkins handing out assignments and coverage responsibilities to the night patrol officers and briefing them about multiple burglaries during the past week.
The suspect was described as an average height male with green skin, Jenkins told the officers. He then held up a sketch made from the description by a witness — a child.
“I don’t know what else to say, guys, other than go out there and catch the green guy,” Jenkins told the officers.
While out on patrol, Hornbacher sees the Grinch running with a package through Wallace Park.
“Not in my town, Mr. Grinch,” Hornbacher said.
After a foot chase, an officer tackles the Grinch. The video then shows the Grinch being booked into jail.
The video ends with the department wishing everyone, “Merry Christmas!”
“I think it’s great, especially in times like they are today, that these officers have a sense of humor and can do something like that to spread cheer to the residents,” said Paola Police Chief Paul Jokerst.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments