Freezing drizzle, slick roads create havoc during Friday evening commute

Freezing drizzle and slick road conditions created havoc on area roadways during Friday’s evening commute.
Multiple weather-related accidents and collisions were reported in both Kansas and Missouri.
According to Kansas City Scout, a wreck closed northbound Interstate 35 past 14th Street shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on southbound Missouri 9 at the Heart of America Bridge about the same time.
A two-vehicle wreck was reported about 6:30 p.m. on northbound I-35 at Lamar Avenue, while about the same time a two-vehicle collision was reported on southbound I-35 just before Chouteau Trafficway.
A multivehicle collision was reported on northbound Interstate 435 at Bannister Road about 6 p.m.
The 23rd Street exit from eastbound Interstate 70 was closed after an accident about 5:45 p.m.
The left lane of northbound U.S. 69 past 119th Street was closed after a two-vehicle wreck about 5:40 p.m.
An accident closed the exit ramp from southbound I-435 to southbound I-35 to U.S. 69 about the same time.
Heavy congestion caused traffic to slow about 4 p.m. on southbound Interstate 49 past 155th Street near Belton.
A two-vehicle collision about 4:30 p.m. shut down the right lane of northbound Interstate 29 at mile marker 48 near St. Joseph.
Northbound I-29 was also closed at mile marker 38 near Dearborn due to an accident there about the same time.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
