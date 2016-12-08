After fire damages Olathe home, firefighters give safety tips concerning heating

A family of two escaped without injuries during a fire inside their Olathe home early Thursday.
The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. near 133rd Street and Mur-Len Road. The first crews reported smoke coming from the rear of the house, according to the Olathe Fire Department.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which appeared to have started near a fireplace. An investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
With frigid temperatures and wind chills near zero degrees in the Kansas City area, the Olathe Fire Department urged people to use caution when it comes to their heating sources.
The department recommended that people:
▪ Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from heat sources like fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters.
▪ Have their furnaces, fireplaces and wood stoves inspected regularly.
▪ Turn space heaters off and unplug them before leaving the room or sleeping.
▪ Check smoke alarms.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
