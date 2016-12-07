Kansas City Zoo celebrates a major milestone

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941 Pause

4:03 From the Frozen Tundra to KC, tips for Chiefs fans on staying warm

0:40 Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Mother Nature is crazy around here'

1:09 Traffic pile-up forms on Buck O’Neill Bridge

1:21 V.A Medical Center employees comment on potential jobs cuts

0:33 First snowfall hits Kansas City and metro area

1:23 New House Speaker Ron Ryckman talks about challenges facing Kansas

2:12 Chiefs Mark Donovan encourages fans to arrive early Thursday night

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras