Buck O’Neil Bridge reopens after multiple car pile-up closed northbound lanes

The Buck O’Neil Bridge has reopened after a multiple car pile-up closed the northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.
The pile-up occurred about 2:45 p.m., and shortly thereafter, Kansas City police closed the bridge. As many as a dozen cars were involved in the pile-up.
The northbound lanes of the bridge were closed for about 45 minutes while emergency crews worked to clear the accident.
Prior to the closure, cameras showed traffic quickly backing up. One camera showed a car stranded after it had high-centered on the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.
It was not immediately known if the pile-up was weather related. But crashes have been reported in other parts of the Kansas City metro area as snow continued to fall, making the roads dangerously slick.
