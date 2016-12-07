Kansas City’s first snow likely to be light, but roads expected to turn dangerously slick

Kansas City will likely see it’s first snow of the season Wednesday, but you don’t need to go looking for that ruler yet to measure the snowfall totals.
“This isn’t a showstopper by any means,” said Joey Welsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. “But it’s the first snow of the season for this area, which could equate to some travel hazards for the afternoon and evening commute.”
The Kansas City area will likely see only a dusting to half inch of snow from this quick hitting storm that is moving through the area. While that won’t be enough to force you to break out the shovels, it will be enough to turn roads dangerously slick.
Welsh recommended that people pack a small broom or brush with them as they head into work so that they are able clear the light snow off their vehicles later Wednesday.
“We got snow showers developing across much of the area,” Welsh said. The snow stretches from eastern Colorado, through much of Kansas, and into central Missouri.
“For the morning hours, even though we have snow developing just overhead, the big limiting factor for us is that there’s a big, deep layer of dry air,” Welsh said. “The reason we are not seeing anything at the surface here is that it’s all basically drying out before it’s reaching the surface.”
However, as the snow falls, it will saturate the layer of dry air and eventually snow will start reaching the surface.
“We will see some flurries initially and we are expecting to see some accumulations to begin by the late morning into the afternoon hours,” he said. “Not a whole lot is anticipated, generally anywhere between a dusting up to a half an inch.”
Heavier amounts will fall just south of the Kansas City area. Areas north of Kansas City will likely only see flurries.
Because the snow is expected to be a dry, fluffy one, brooms rather than shovels will likely be the tool of choice to remove it from driveways and sidewalks.
The snow is expected to start tapering off Wednesday evening, but frigid temperatures are expected to remain in place in the Kansas City area through Friday, with wind chills approaching zero degrees or just slightly below on Thursday and Friday mornings.
Temperatures at kick-off for Thursday night’s football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders will be near 20 degrees, however the wind will make it feel closer to 9 degrees or colder.
Fans headed to the game will need to dress for the frigid temperatures.
Temperatures will not likely to return above freezing until Saturday, but then cool slightly on Sunday.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
