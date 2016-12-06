Emu alert: Missouri 210 drivers in Clay County warned to watch out for big bird

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists to be on the lookout for an emu spotted on Missouri 210.
The emu, which is a cousin to the ostrich and a native of Australia, was spotted this morning. Someone snapped its picture and shared it with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no reported injuries, but the sheriff’s office wanted to ensure that motorists were careful while driving along Missouri 210.
There was no word on where the emu belongs or where it came from.
.@kcpolice warned you about those lusty deer, but this AM motorists along 210 Hwy had to watch out for this Emu on the loose. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/whcMWUa6jt— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) December 6, 2016
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments