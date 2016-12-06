Local

December 6, 2016 1:38 PM

Emu alert: Missouri 210 drivers in Clay County warned to watch out for big bird

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists to be on the lookout for an emu spotted on Missouri 210.

The emu, which is a cousin to the ostrich and a native of Australia, was spotted this morning. Someone snapped its picture and shared it with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reported injuries, but the sheriff’s office wanted to ensure that motorists were careful while driving along Missouri 210.

There was no word on where the emu belongs or where it came from.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Police discuss triple shooting at U.S. 40 bar

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos