Emu alert: Missouri 210 drivers in Clay County warned to watch out for big bird

2:13 Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas Pause

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:02 Mannequin Challenge accepted by KCK police

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:05 Suspects in rape, kidnap of Johnson County deputy make first appearance

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

0:08 Surveillance video of car sought in kidnapping and assault of Johnson County deputy

1:23 Police seek additional victims of two men accused of sexual assault of Joco deputy

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman