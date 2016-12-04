Snow is forecast for Kansas City, but at least we’re not in ... Hawaii

If you still have some outdoor projects waiting, now’s the time, Kansas City. The rain was moving out and the sun was emerging Sunday morning, but a cold snap is on the way, along with a good chance of midweek snow.
Sunday afternoon will be sunny with highs near 50, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. And Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s.
But Wednesday through Friday, highs are expected to be in the 20s with lows in the teens, with a 75 percent chance for snow on Wednesday. Accumulations are expected to be 1 to 3 inches, according to Accuweather.
It could be worse. The summits of Hawaii’s Big Island could get more than 2 feet of snow this weekend.
Yes, it snows in Hawaii. Matthew Foster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said he had to explain to some surprised out-of-state callers Friday.
“Typically when we get these snow events, it does get a lot of attention,” he said, adding that he explains to curious callers that the snow is falling in a small, remote area where there are mainly telescopes and scientists. “We do have very high mountains here.”
The weather service forecast accumulations of about a foot of snow Friday night through Saturday and an additional foot is possible Sunday.
There was heavy rain in other parts of the state, with a flash flood warning for Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
