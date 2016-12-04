Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

A witness describes what she saw after an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage on the County Club Plaza.
Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star

How open-road tolling works

Some Kansas Turnpike overpasses are being elevated, and more are on the way. Eventually, the Kansas Turnpike Authority will implement open-road tolling in areas too. Turnpike bridge and road work will begin in the Kansas City area in 2018. Footage courtesy of the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Shawnee Mission Birth Center raises awareness of skin-to-skin newborn care

Shawnee Mission Birth Center started a Kangaroo-A-Thon on November 17 - dubbed World Prematurity Day - to promote the importance and the benefits of Kangaroo care, also called skin-to-skin care. The two-week program ended on Thursday Dec. 1 after over 15 families and their premature babies have logged a total of 150 hours. The Medical Director at the Shawnee Mission hospital NICU Jodi Jackson said Kangaroo care helps premature babies regulate temperature and respirations with the person holding.

A bird of a different feather in Weatherby Lake

A robin that probably has leucism moved through Weatherby Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, with a group of normal-appearing birds. Leucistic birds have plumage that lacks melanin pigment, although yellow, red and orange colors remain mostly unaffected by the condition. (Music: "Thatched Villagers" by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.com)

KC police shot and killed a robbery suspect during arrest

A Kansas City Police Department officer on Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a robbery suspect who police said was reaching for a gun during a traffic stop on Van Brunt Boulevard. Police said they got information Wednesday morning that the suspect was armed and ready for a shootout if there was an attempt to arrest him.

