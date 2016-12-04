Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

Shawnee Mission Birth Center started a Kangaroo-A-Thon on November 17 - dubbed World Prematurity Day - to promote the importance and the benefits of Kangaroo care, also called skin-to-skin care. The two-week program ended on Thursday Dec. 1 after over 15 families and their premature babies have logged a total of 150 hours. The Medical Director at the Shawnee Mission hospital NICU Jodi Jackson said Kangaroo care helps premature babies regulate temperature and respirations with the person holding.