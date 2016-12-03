Accidental fire destroys Clark’s Appliances store in Raytown

An accidental fire has shut down a long-time, family-owned appliance store in Raytown.
The fire destroyed Clark’s Appliances, located in the 6300 block of Raytown Trafficway.
Firefighter personnel from Raytown and Kansas City responded to the fire about 10 p.m. Thursday. It took nearly three hours to get the fire under control.
Investigators said the blaze began near a furnace. Damage was estimated at $340,000. No injuries were reported.
Clark’s Appliances has been in operation in Raytown since 1957.
