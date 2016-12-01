Local

Missing Olathe Northwest High School student found safe

By Toriano Porter

A teen missing after last being seen leaving the parking lot of Olathe Northwest High School on Thursday afternoon has been found safe

Olathe Police said 16-year-old Jacob Michael Little was last seen about 1:56 p.m., but was eventually found unharmed.

It is not known if the teen’s disappearance has any connection to the discovery of a gun found in a backpack Thursday afternoon at Olathe Northwest.

Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said he could not comment on a possible connection because of juvenile privacy laws.

