KC police: Suspicious device found in South Patrol parking lot is not explosive

0:43 KC police block street after officer-involved shooting Pause

3:18 Police arrest dozens of low-wage workers at Fight for 15 protest

2:04 Deputy fire chief updates on rescue from trench collapse in KC

4:55 Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct'

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

2:31 KC police shot and killed a robbery suspect during arrest

3:02 Syrian refugee families struggle to make KC home

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

2:58 Parents ask Shawnee Mission School District to reconsider ban on safety pins