KC police: Suspicious device found in South Patrol parking lot is not explosive

The Kansas City Police Department’s South Patrol Division campus was evacuated Wednesday evening after a suspicious device with wires protruding from it was found in the parking lot.
The device was discovered just before 5 p.m. at the station located in the 9700 block of Marion Park Drive. The department’s bomb and arson unit was sent to the scene to investigate the device.
Police said a man walked into the station and told officers there was an unknown device with wires attached to his car. He stated he did not know where the device came from. The campus was then evacuated.
Investigators determined the device was not an explosive, police said. The station was back open about 6:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
