KC police block street after officer-involved shooting

Local, state and federal officials got a jump on the celebration of the end of the $288 million project Tuesday. The project has been under construction for 2 1/2 years and at times has been the bane of drivers as they dealt with orange barrels, lane and bridge closures and changing traffic patterns on their daily commutes.
It will be a few more days before the entire Johnson County Gateway Phase 2 project is fully opened, but that didn't stop local, state and federal officials from celebrating its completion at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. Deputy Federal Highway Administrator David Kim talks about the importance of investing in infrastructure.
A small group of students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City joined a few dozen low-wage workers who marched across campus at 11:15 a.m. before holding a 15-minute rally in front of the student union. The campus rally followed an early-morning protest staged by fast-food and other low-wage workers at two midtown Kansas City fast-food restaurants early Tuesday.
At a recent meeting of University of Central Missouri College Republicans, the group celebrated the GOP sweep of the presidency, congress and statewide offices. These Millennial Republicans, who are generally outnumbered by more liberal voices on college campuses, say that they aren't necessarily your grandparents' Republicans — they might be more socially liberal. But they do vote.
Parents and supporters of the safety pin movement gave the Shawnee Mission school board an earful Monday night over the district's decision to ban teachers and staff from wearing symbolic safety pins at school. Wearing safety pins has come to be known as a show of support for women, immigrants, Muslims, people of color, and others who may feel threatened or bullied post-election.
The photos show what appear to be people in costume as monsters and other characters engaging in unexplained activity at night. Among them: Santa Claus and what appear to be gorillas or possibly Abominable Snowmen. Images courtesy of Gardner Police Department.
Joe Ledford, photojournalist for the Kansas City Star recalls first meeting Salifu Sesay Vanasse in a refugee camp in 2001during the civil war in Sierra Leone, Africa. Salifu astonished everyone that he was still alive and functioning. Salifu had very large scars across his head from where a machete had broken his skull. He survived with the help of from doctors and nurses from Feed My Lambs International and The University of Kansas Hospital. After 19 years, Salifu suddenly died last week in his sleep.
Laurie Schwab and Jenna Squires are two of 31 buyers participating in the Kansas City Land Bank's Dollar House program. The house that Schwab bought was wrecked by fire and other damage, but she and a dozen or so volunteers and friends are transforming it and plan to turn it into a transitional home for homeless people.