KC police block street after officer-involved shooting

Joe Ledford, photojournalist for the Kansas City Star recalls first meeting Salifu Sesay Vanasse in a refugee camp in 2001during the civil war in Sierra Leone, Africa. Salifu astonished everyone that he was still alive and functioning. Salifu had very large scars across his head from where a machete had broken his skull. He survived with the help of from doctors and nurses from Feed My Lambs International and The University of Kansas Hospital. After 19 years, Salifu suddenly died last week in his sleep.