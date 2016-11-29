Injury accident shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 near Odessa, Mo.

An injury crash shut down part of Interstate 70 Tuesday night near Odessa, Mo.
The wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m. on westbound I-70, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The westbound lanes were shut down while authorities investigated the crash.
Traffic was being diverted at exit 131 in Odessa due to the crash and a fire, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said.
9 pm - I70 WB at the 131 exit at Odessa in Lafayette County, traffic is being diverted due to a vehicle crash and fire. pic.twitter.com/tyNzNKve0Z— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 30, 2016
