November 29, 2016 10:13 PM

Injury accident shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 near Odessa, Mo.

By Toriano Porter

An injury crash shut down part of Interstate 70 Tuesday night near Odessa, Mo.

The wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m. on westbound I-70, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes were shut down while authorities investigated the crash.

Traffic was being diverted at exit 131 in Odessa due to the crash and a fire, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said.

