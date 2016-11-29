Police investigate death of man found inside abandoned building in KC’s East Bottoms

Kansas City police are investigating after the body of a man was found Monday inside an abandoned building in the East Bottoms.
Officers were summoned to a building in the 1600 block of North Universal Avenue just before 11 a.m. Once there, a man told officers that he frequently seeks shelter inside the building and found the victim at the bottom of the elevator shaft.
The victim is thought to be a man in his 50s. Copper was nearby his body. Police said they think the man was retrieving copper when he fell and died.
There were no signs of foul play, police said.
Glenn E. Rice
