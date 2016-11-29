Parents ask Shawnee Mission School District to reconsider ban on safety pins

Parents and supporters of the safety pin movement gave the Shawnee Mission school board an earful Monday night over the district's decision to ban teachers and staff from wearing symbolic safety pins at school. Wearing safety pins has come to be known as a show of support for women, immigrants, Muslims, people of color, and others who may feel threatened or bullied post-election.
