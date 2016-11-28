Olathe police cancel Silver Alert for 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

A 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing earlier in the day has been reunited with his family, according to Olathe police.
Earlier on Monday, police issued a Silver Alert for Edward “Ed” Cosmillo. He was last at his home in the 21900 block of West 120th Street in Olathe, police said. He was wearing a denim shirt, jeans and a brown leather jacket.
Cosmillo was later located in the 13000 block of West 95th Street in Lenexa, Kan.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
