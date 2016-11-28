KU student killed in Johnson County wreck over Thanksgiving weekend

A 21-year-old University of Kansas student died after a wreck Sunday in Johnson County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Nicholas A. Herren, of Alma, was the driver of a pickup truck that crashed on Kansas 10 west of Cedar Creek Parkway near Olathe. He was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday night. A passenger was injured in the wreck.
According to the patrol, Herren was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma east on Kansas 10 shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday when the truck turned sideways, entered the median, rolled across the westbound lanes of traffic and landed in a ditch.
On Monday, KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little issued a statement mourning the student’s death.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Nicholas Herren,” the statement said. “On behalf of the entire university community, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and I wish them comfort during this difficult time.”
Herren was a senior in the university’s School of Business and planned to graduate in the spring. He was a member of KU’s Navy ROTC.
