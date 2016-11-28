Third K-State student sues school for not investigating her report of rape near campus

40:47 Chiefs-Broncos postgame analysis Pause

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

0:35 Alex Smith on mind-set of game-tying drive

0:35 Tyreek Hill: I'm going to make plays

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

3:16 KC's Dollar House Program: Fixing houses, changing lives

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County