African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected

Joe Ledford, photojournalist for the Kansas City Star recalls first meeting Salifu Sesay Vanasse in a refugee camp in 2001during the civil war in Sierra Leone, Africa. Salifu astonished everyone that he was still alive and functioning. Salifu had very large scars across his head from where a machete had broken his skull. He survived with the help of from doctors and nurses from Feed My Lambs International and The University of Kansas Hospital. After 19 years, Salifu suddenly died last week in his sleep.
Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star

Local

Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.

Local

Kansas City Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting

Holiday shoppers and onlookers crowded into Crown Center Square to watch the lighting of the Kansas City Mayor's Christmas Tree on Friday evening. After the holidays, the tree will be made into ornaments and sold to benefit the Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund.

Latest News

What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

Sharon Pace of Kansas City, Kan., relies on Obamacare to help her cover her health needs and would receive a dramatic reduction in costs through it next year. Pace fears the financial and health fallout if the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, were to be repealed.

Local

ReStart helps KC’s homeless come in from the cold

Alankar Patel, an outreach worker with ReStart Inc., helps the homeless look for temporary shelter and eventually permanent housing. ReStart and other local aid agencies use an index to prioritize the worst cases and try to help the most vulnerable first.

Chiefs

Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food

Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.

