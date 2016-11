Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.