Rolling gun fight after Lee’s Summit party leaves one person injured

Police are piecing together what led to a shooting between cars on U.S. 50 early Saturday.
One person went to Research Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. That was the only injury reported in the gun fight that apparently carried over from a disturbance at a party in Lee’s Summit.
Witnesses reported seeing a man leaning out of a car on U.S. 50 and firing at the occupants in another vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police then learned of another vehicle not involved in the original disturbance that had been struck by a bullet.
Several hours later police were told of the person at the hospital with the gunshot wound who said he had been at the party when the fighting broke out.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
