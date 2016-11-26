Police ask for help finding missing Raytown woman

Police are asking for help finding a Raytown woman with mental illness who was last seen Thursday night.
Cenola Dale, 83, went missing on foot from 10409 E. 69th St. in Raytown around 8 p.m. Thursday. She is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and needs her medication, police said.
She is described as a black female, 5 feet tall, 161 pounds with brown eyes. She was wearing a black leather jacket and a plaid scarf and a skirt of unknown color.
Anyone with any information should call 911 or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-286-4893.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
