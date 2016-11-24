Police identify teen killed Wednesday in vehicle fatality

The teenage boy who was killed Wednesday in a crash in south Kansas City was identified Thursday as DeShawn Colbert, 16, of Kansas City.
The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. in the 9600 block of Spring Valley Road. Colbert was a passenger in the front seat of a Chevrolet, according to police.
Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle with four male occupants speeding through the neighborhood. The vehicle was heading north when the driver lost control and slid into a tree.
Paramedics arrived and tried to render first aid to the teen, who died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries but were listed in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation, according to police.
