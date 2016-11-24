Salvation Army provides hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Approximately 500 meals were provided on Thanksgiving Day by staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army, 101 West Linwood Blvd., in Kansas City.
Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food

Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.

Crime

Still no motive in March shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kan.

​​Mike Capps, brothers Austin and Clint Harter, and Jeremy Waters were shot to death on March 7 presumably at the hands of Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, the alleged gunman accused of the crime. Serrano-Vitorino lived next door to Capps. No motive has ever been announced for the shooting, but the killings rocked the men’s families. Three of the four victims were fathers. Relatives from two of the families recount the men’s lives. Video by Tammy Ljungblad

