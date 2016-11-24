Salvation Army provides hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

The Kansas City area’s highest honor for civic leadership in 2016 went to Donald J. Hall Jr., CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc. at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Tuesday night at Bartle Hall. He is the fourth member of the Hall family to receive the award from the Chamber.
Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs rookies helped area volunteers that included team ambassadors, the Chiefs Community Caring Team and volunteers with the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation in distributing Thanksgiving food items to area relief groups.
Mike Capps, brothers Austin and Clint Harter, and Jeremy Waters were shot to death on March 7 presumably at the hands of Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, the alleged gunman accused of the crime. Serrano-Vitorino lived next door to Capps. No motive has ever been announced for the shooting, but the killings rocked the men’s families. Three of the four victims were fathers. Relatives from two of the families recount the men’s lives. Video by Tammy Ljungblad
Oliver Davis of Overland Park thinks of himself as a real policeman. He has the uniform, a motorcycle, and now he’s on a mission to perform good deeds just like the real police do. Music: "Carefree" by Kevin MacLeod/CC BY 3.0