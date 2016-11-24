Local

November 24, 2016 12:30 PM

Overland Park police looking for missing man with medical condition

By Mike Hendricks

Overland Park police want help locating a missing person with a medical condition that may reduce his ability to make sound decisions.

Police say 29-year-old Kamau Osadeba Thompson was last seen in Overland Park around 4:30 a.m. His car was found empty in Kansas City around 7:45 a.m. and had been damaged in an accident.

Thompson is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike gym shoes with green trim.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

