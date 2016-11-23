Raw video: Fatality fire, 34th Terrace and Erickson Road

Mike Capps, brothers Austin and Clint Harter, and Jeremy Waters were shot to death on March 7 presumably at the hands of Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, the alleged gunman accused of the crime. Serrano-Vitorino lived next door to Capps. No motive has ever been announced for the shooting, but the killings rocked the men’s families. Three of the four victims were fathers. Relatives from two of the families recount the men’s lives. Video by Tammy Ljungblad
Oliver Davis of Overland Park thinks of himself as a real policeman. He has the uniform, a motorcycle, and now he’s on a mission to perform good deeds just like the real police do. Music: "Carefree" by Kevin MacLeod/CC BY 3.0
A fire destroyed the Evangelistic Center Church at 1024 Truman Road in Kansas City on Nov. 13. After its first Sunday service since the fire, Senior Pastor John Crane said he wants his congregation to know they'll be OK and they will be able to continue their influence and outreach in Kansas City.
Unbound, an international humanitarian organization based in Kansas City, Kan., celebrated its 35th anniversary expecting roughly 200 people to attend Saturday’s festivities. Instead, an estimated 1,300 people enjoyed food truck vendors, cultural music, dance performances and other activities.