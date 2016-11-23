Raw video: Fatality fire, 34th Terrace and Erickson Road

Independence firefighters responded to a fatal house fire at 34th Terrace and Erickson Road in Independence, Mo.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Crime

Still no motive in March shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kan.

​​Mike Capps, brothers Austin and Clint Harter, and Jeremy Waters were shot to death on March 7 presumably at the hands of Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, the alleged gunman accused of the crime. Serrano-Vitorino lived next door to Capps. No motive has ever been announced for the shooting, but the killings rocked the men’s families. Three of the four victims were fathers. Relatives from two of the families recount the men’s lives. Video by Tammy Ljungblad

Living

Unbound celebrates 35th anniversary with 'global block party'

Unbound, an international humanitarian organization based in Kansas City, Kan., celebrated its 35th anniversary expecting roughly 200 people to attend Saturday’s festivities. Instead, an estimated 1,300 people enjoyed food truck vendors, cultural music, dance performances and other activities.

