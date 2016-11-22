Kansas City superintendent assures students discrimination won’t be tolerated

Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell on Tuesday evening issued a letter to schools, parents and the community denouncing discrimination or harassment of any kind.
“As a result of recent reported events across the country, we wanted to assure our students, parents and community stakeholders that KCPS does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind,” the letter said.
“We want our families to know it is our critical mission to ensure that our schools are safe spaces where a student’s skin color, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, zip code, or unique differences do not create any barriers to that student’s education and success in life.”
Bedell’s letter follows post-election reports across the country and in the Kansas City area, of students being bullied and harassed over political differences or because they are a member of a group that had been targeted in presidential election campaign rhetoric.
“The safety, inclusion and well-being of our students is paramount to us, and we will fight tirelessly to make sure every student who walks through our doors is given an exceptional, equitable and culture-rich education,” Bedell’s letter said.
The letter asks parents and students with questions or concerns about such issues to contact the district and notes that Kansas City Public Schools’ anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy is accessible on the district website.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
