People to People International to hold 60th anniversary gala

People to People International, a Kansas City-based nonprofit organization, is holding a fundraising gala Saturday at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown’s Muehlebach Tower.
Entertainer Tony Orlando and Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S. Truman, will attend a VIP reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Later there will be auctions, dinner and dancing. For more information go to ptpi.org or call 816-531-4701.
People to People International was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower 60 years ago to enhance international understanding and friendship through educational, cultural and humanitarian activities. Mary Jean Eisenhower, the president’s granddaughter, is chief executive officer of the organization.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
