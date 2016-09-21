Two killed in Lee’s Summit plane crash were from Des Moines area

Two people killed when their single-engine plane crashed at Lee’s Summit airport were from the Des Moines area, police said Wednesday.
The pilot, Vincent L. Basile, 53, of Des Moines, and passenger, Kelli B. Basile, 24, of West Des Moines, were killed in the crash shortly after 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. They were traveling from Des Moines to Lee’s Summit to visit family when the crash occurred.
Emergency crews found the wreckage of the 1964 Piper PA-28-234, which is a four-seat, low-wing and fixed-gear airplane, on the tarmac on the west side of the airport.
The airport, located at 2700 block of Northeast Douglas Street, is a non-towered airport. It remained open for operations as the runways were not affected..
Lee’s Summit police were working with investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration to determine what might have caused the crash.
The plane was registered to Teko Air LLC in Des Moines.
