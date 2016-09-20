Two dead as single-engine plane crashes in Lee's Summit

Twenty police dogs and their handlers participated in a competition that included dogs traversing obstacles, following their handlers’ directions and biting “bad guys” wearing padded clothing. A protective fence separated competitors from a large crowd of spectators at Kansas City’s South Patrol station.
City Year Kansas City holds opening day ceremonies on Friday at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza branch. The program is sending 50 AmeriCorps members into five urban Kansas City schools to serve as mentors for students.
Hundreds of people showed up at the College Church of Nazarene Thursday afternoon to remember Johnson County deputy Brandon Collins, who was killed by a drunk driver last week. Brandon was remembered with tears, and even laughter as his fellow law enforcement officers recalled his humour and personality.
Kory Burch and his husband, Kevin Austin, both of Overland Park, started Saint’s Customs to worked on costumes inspired by Star Wars. Their business, located in Art Asylum in Kansas City, was a way to combine their love of sewing, cosplay and "Star Wars."
Law enforcement units from Kansas and Missouri and the family and friends of Brandon Collins’ gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of the Johnson County deputy. Collins died early Sept. 11 when a drunk driver smashed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop.