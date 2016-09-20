Two dead as single-engine plane crashes in Lee's Summit

A plane making a stop at the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport crashed about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening Sept. 20, 2016, killing both people on board.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

