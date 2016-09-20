Driver killed after rolling off I-435 in Kansas City

A motorist was killed Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle on northbound Interstate 435 and landed on 23rd Street in Kansas City, police said.
The name of the driver has not been released. He lost control as he drove through a construction zone and tumbled down an embankment at 23rd Street. The vehicle then crossed two lanes of eastbound traffic on 23rd Street, passed through a pair of bridge pillars and crashed into a westbound dump truck. The vehicle then overturned.
The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Northbound I-435 traffic was backed up to Interstate 70.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
