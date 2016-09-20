Unseasonably warm temps descend upon KC as summer takes one last gasp

Though the first day of autumn is Thursday, summer isn’t ready to give up its grasp on the weather anytime soon.
Unseasonably warm temperatures have descended upon the Kansas City metro area and are expected to run nearly 10 to 15 degrees above normal this week. The average high temperature for this time of year is the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesdays. Some areas might see the heat index reach 103 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
The highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. Highs are expected to cool slightly, but remain in the 80s Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms will be possible across northern Missouri Wednesday night into Thursday, but severe weather is not expected.
Storms and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night through Sunday as a slow moving cold front moves through the region. These storms will likely bring heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.
