Johnson County Community College enters credit transfer agreement with Missouri school

A new agreement between Central Methodist University and Johnson County Community College will help students save money and easily transfer credit hours on their way to acquiring a bachelor’s degree.
Central Methodist University, a private school in Fayette, Mo., has agreed to accept a JCCC associate of arts or associate of science degree as fulfillment for CMU’s general requirements.
The agreement came about after a CMU alum urged JCCC President Joe Sopcich to explore the possibility of the two schools working together.
In the agreement, JCCC students can transfer up to 88 credit hours to CMU, which is 25 credit hours more than most colleges and universities will accept in transfer, Sopcich said.
Also the Methodist university agreed to treat JCCC students as Missouri residents for purposes of eligibility for student scholarships, another perk that most universities don’t provide to transfer students.
“The boost in credit hours will translate into significant savings for JCCC students who want to stay here for most of their third year paying JCCC’s lower tuition,” said Rick Moehring, JCCC’s dean of learning engagement and student success.
“Now, with both of our institutions working together, we’ve opened even more doors regarding scholarship opportunities and acceptance of transfer credits,” said Sopcich said. “We look forward to seeing our students succeed at CMU and their lives beyond.”
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
Comments