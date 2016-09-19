Kansas City man killed after his vehicle crashes into porch

A 64-year-old Kansas City man was killed early Sunday when his southbound vehicle crashed into the front porch of a house in the 7200 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said.
The victim was identified as John Turner. Officers responded to the wreck just after 1 a.m. It appeared that Turner lost control when he tried to maneuver a curve. The vehicle drove through two yards and collided into the front porch of a residence.
Turner was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
No other details were released.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments