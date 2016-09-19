Local

September 19, 2016 8:20 AM

Kansas City man killed after his vehicle crashes into porch

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

A 64-year-old Kansas City man was killed early Sunday when his southbound vehicle crashed into the front porch of a house in the 7200 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said.

The victim was identified as John Turner. Officers responded to the wreck just after 1 a.m. It appeared that Turner lost control when he tried to maneuver a curve. The vehicle drove through two yards and collided into the front porch of a residence.

Turner was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No other details were released.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

