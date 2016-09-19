Historic William Chick Scarritt home burns in northeast Kansas City

Twenty police dogs and their handlers participated in a competition that included dogs traversing obstacles, following their handlers’ directions and biting “bad guys” wearing padded clothing. A protective fence separated competitors from a large crowd of spectators at Kansas City’s South Patrol station.
City Year Kansas City holds opening day ceremonies on Friday at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza branch. The program is sending 50 AmeriCorps members into five urban Kansas City schools to serve as mentors for students.
Hundreds of people showed up at the College Church of Nazarene Thursday afternoon to remember Johnson County deputy Brandon Collins, who was killed by a drunk driver last week. Brandon was remembered with tears, and even laughter as his fellow law enforcement officers recalled his humour and personality.
Law enforcement units from Kansas and Missouri and the family and friends of Brandon Collins’ gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of the Johnson County deputy. Collins died early Sept. 11 when a drunk driver smashed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop.
Kylr Yust was transferred from the Benton county jail Wednesday to the Kansas City Missouri Police South patrol station where processing procedure started and then he was transferred to the Jackson County jail. Yust is a person of interest in a missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions, according to KCMO police officer Darren Snapp.
This little guy sings "You Are My Sunshine" at Children's Mercy Hospital even after numerous heart surgeries. "Through all the numerous needle pokes and prods, his parents say, "he is still singing! Melts our hearts and makes us smile."