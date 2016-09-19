Historic William Chick Scarritt home burns in northeast Kansas City

Kansas City firefighters hosed down a historic home in Kansas City that burned early Monday.
Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star

Crime

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Twenty police dogs and their handlers participated in a competition that included dogs traversing obstacles, following their handlers’ directions and biting “bad guys” wearing padded clothing. A protective fence separated competitors from a large crowd of spectators at Kansas City’s South Patrol station.

Crime

Johnson County deputy was remembered with tears and laughter

Hundreds of people showed up at the College Church of Nazarene Thursday afternoon to remember Johnson County deputy Brandon Collins, who was killed by a drunk driver last week. Brandon was remembered with tears, and even laughter as his fellow law enforcement officers recalled his humour and personality.

Crime

Deputy Brandon Collins funeral held in Olathe

Law enforcement units from Kansas and Missouri and the family and friends of Brandon Collins’ gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of the Johnson County deputy. Collins died early Sept. 11 when a drunk driver smashed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop.

Crime

Kylr Yust transferred to Jackson County jail

Kylr Yust was transferred from the Benton county jail Wednesday to the Kansas City Missouri Police South patrol station where processing procedure started and then he was transferred to the Jackson County jail. Yust is a person of interest in a missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions, according to KCMO police officer Darren Snapp.

Editor's Choice Videos