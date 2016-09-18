Hyatt Regency skywalks disaster in focus; panel to discuss news coverage

A panel discussion about the 1981 Hyatt Regency Hotel disaster and the subsequent news coverage that earned a Pulitzer Prize for The Kansas City Star and The Kansas City Times will be presented Tuesday by the Missouri Humanities Council.
The event will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Theatre Room 103 of the Student Union, 5100 Cherry St., on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Guest speakers will include reporters Kevin Murphy and Steve Paul and structural engineer Wayne Lischka. The discussion will be moderated by Steve Kraske of The Star and KCUR-FM.
The collapse of two skywalks during a music event in the lobby on July 17, 1981, killed 114 people and injured more than 200.
