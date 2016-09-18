Eastbound I-70 closed at Van Brunt Boulevard

Eastbound Interstate 70 at Van Brunt Boulevard is closed while crews work more than one traffic accident.
The incident began shortly after 3:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
September 18, 2016 4:04 PM
Eastbound Interstate 70 at Van Brunt Boulevard is closed while crews work more than one traffic accident.
The incident began shortly after 3:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments