September 18, 2016 4:04 PM

Eastbound I-70 closed at Van Brunt Boulevard

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

Eastbound Interstate 70 at Van Brunt Boulevard is closed while crews work more than one traffic accident.

The incident began shortly after 3:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

