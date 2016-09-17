Girl, 17, reported missing from Grandivew

Grandview police needs the public’s help in locating a 17-year-girl missing since Monday .
Sophia Tuey left home from Grandview on foot about 6:40 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be be hitchhiking, trying to get to Atlanta to see friends or a relative in Fresno, California.
Tuey may be carrying a black backpack, a ukelele in case, and might be wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing a black leather coat with a furry hood, blue jeans and black combat boots.
Tuey is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes, short, shaved hair on the sides and back, and reddish hair on top.
She regularly takes medication.
Anyone with information about Tuey’s whereabouts should call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
