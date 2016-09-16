UMKC Bloch School search for a new dean is underway

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has launched a search for a new dean to lead its Henry W. Bloch School of Management.
UMKC expects to have a dean on the job before the 2017-2018 academic year.
The new dean will succeed David Donnelly, who accepted the role in 2014 with the intention of returning after three years to full-time teaching in the Department of Accountancy at the business school. Donnelly will continue on at Bloch and work with his successor to ensure a smooth transition.
Donnelly took the deanship after Teng-Kee Tan left. Tan died a year ago.
A 16-member search committee is working with executive search firm Witt/Kieffer to find a dean who “has a spirit of social entrepreneurship with experience and demonstrated competence as an innovator, and a commitment to delivering quality research, academic programming, and service,” a statement on the search said.
UMKC Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer surveyed university faculty and staff to develop a profile of leadership qualities the school is looking for in its new dean.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
