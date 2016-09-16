Iconic KC ‘hair curler’ sculpture returns to Bartle Hall Sunday

One of the most distinctive features of the city’s downtown skyline — the largest of the four Sky Station sculptures atop Bartle Hall — should be back in place Sunday after a four month absence.
The sculpture, commonly referred to as one of the “hair curlers,” was taken down for repairs in May after it was struck by lightning.
On Sunday morning, if all goes as planned, a helicopter will return the 12-ton sculpture to its rightful place at the top of the easternmost 300-foot pylon at the Kansas City Convention Center.
City officials have planned for crowds to come out to watch and have announced road closures associated with the work, which will begin about 7 a.m.
The repair, carried out by the A. Zahner Co., cost more than $1 million, but the city’s property insurance covered it.
Spectators can watch from Barney Allis Plaza at 13th and Central streets. Parking is available in the garage under the plaza.
The road closures will affect traffic on several streets and highways around Bartle Hall, including Interstate 35, Interstate 670, Broadway and Truman Road.
Detailed information about road closures and a map of the helicopter’s path are posted on the city website at KCMO.gov/SkyStations.
City Hall spokesman Chris Hernandez said the replacement process will be similar to the original installation in 1994, when many residents came out to watch. He expects the same on Sunday.
“It’s kind of a cool thing that doesn’t happen very often,” Hernandez said. “People come together around these things and, quite frankly, that’s why art exists in the world.”
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
